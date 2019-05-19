Lorch, Pitso among winners at PSL Awards

The PSL Awards brought the curtain down on a thrilling season of local football, with Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch winning Footballer of the Year and Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane winning Coach of the Season. Here are all the winners.

Orlando Pirates Thembinkosi Lorch was chosen as Footballer of the Year at this year's PSL Awards, while Pitso Mosimane, coach of PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns won Coach of the Season. Teboho Mokoena, of Supersport United FC was awarded Young Player of the Season.

Here is the list of winners at the 2019 PSL Awards which took place in Durban on Sunday night.

2019 Chairman's Awards winners: Lindiwe Dube, Siyabonga Nomvethe and Cedric “Sugar Ray” Xulu

MTN Last Man Standing: Peter Leeuwenburgh – Cape Town City

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament: Elvis Chipezeze - Baroka_FC

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament: Terrence Mashego - TS Galaxy

The Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament Award: Zakhele Lepasa - TS Galaxy

Multichoice Diski Shield Player of the Tournament: Siboniso Conco - Golden Arrows

NFD Top Goal Scorer of the Season: Iqraam Rayners - Stellenbosch FC

Referee of the Season: Abongile Tom

Assistant Referee of the Season: Emmanuel De Sani

Midfielder of the Season: Hlompho Kekana - Mamelodi Sundowns

Defender of the Season: Ricardo Nascimento - Mamelodi Sundowns

Goalkeeper of the Season: Ronwen Williams - Supersport United FC

Top goalscorer of the Season: Mwape Musonda - Black Leopards striker - 16 Goals

Young Player of the Season: Teboho Mokoena - Supersport United FC

Coach of the Season – Pitso Mosimane - Mamelodi Sundowns

Players' player of the Season: Thembinkosi Lorch - Orlando Pirates

Footballer of the Season – Thembinkosi Lorch - Orlando Pirates