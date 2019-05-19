Lorch, Pitso among winners at PSL Awards
The PSL Awards brought the curtain down on a thrilling season of local football, with Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch winning Footballer of the Year and Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane winning Coach of the Season. Here are all the winners.
Orlando Pirates Thembinkosi Lorch was chosen as Footballer of the Year at this year's PSL Awards, while Pitso Mosimane, coach of PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns won Coach of the Season. Teboho Mokoena, of Supersport United FC was awarded Young Player of the Season.
Here is the list of winners at the 2019 PSL Awards which took place in Durban on Sunday night.
2019 Chairman's Awards winners: Lindiwe Dube, Siyabonga Nomvethe and Cedric “Sugar Ray” Xulu
MTN Last Man Standing: Peter Leeuwenburgh – Cape Town City
Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament: Elvis Chipezeze - Baroka_FC
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament: Terrence Mashego - TS Galaxy
The Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament Award: Zakhele Lepasa - TS Galaxy
Multichoice Diski Shield Player of the Tournament: Siboniso Conco - Golden Arrows
NFD Top Goal Scorer of the Season: Iqraam Rayners - Stellenbosch FC
Referee of the Season: Abongile Tom
Assistant Referee of the Season: Emmanuel De Sani
Midfielder of the Season: Hlompho Kekana - Mamelodi Sundowns
Defender of the Season: Ricardo Nascimento - Mamelodi Sundowns
Goalkeeper of the Season: Ronwen Williams - Supersport United FC
Top goalscorer of the Season: Mwape Musonda - Black Leopards striker - 16 Goals
Young Player of the Season: Teboho Mokoena - Supersport United FC
Coach of the Season – Pitso Mosimane - Mamelodi Sundowns
Players' player of the Season: Thembinkosi Lorch - Orlando Pirates
Footballer of the Season – Thembinkosi Lorch - Orlando Pirates
☠ He is the Fairest of Them All! 🤴🏾 We're so proud of you, Nyoso!!!😃👏🏽— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) May 19, 2019
🏆 @OfficialPSL Footballer of the Season | Thembinkosi Lorch
⚫⚪🔴⭐#PSLAwards19#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/kxJrAWNc1o
#AbsaPrem Goal of the Season Finalist (2/3):— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) May 17, 2019
Vincent Pule- @orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/OVEmxPuaPg
