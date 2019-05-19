Lindiwe Sisulu to play pivotal role as new ANCWL member, says Dlamini

Sisulu was officially welcomed by league president Bathabile Dlamini in the Free State on Saturday during the commemoration of late ANC stalwart Walter Sisulu.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) on Saturday said Minister of International Relations and ANC national executive committee member, Lindiwe Sisulu, would play a pivotal role in the organisation after she became a member.

Dlamini applauded Sisulu for joining the ANCWL.

“She is joining the likes of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, and Angie Motshekga; the leaders of the ANCWL. She is coming to be part of a big family that is here to stay,” she said.

ANC NEC member Cde Lindiwe Sisulu becomes a member of the @WomensLeagueHQ at the #TataWalterSisulu commemoration lecture. pic.twitter.com/TfpSI7NUpp — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 18, 2019

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule delivered the keynote address during proceedings where he urged young party supporters to remain steadfast in the organisation.