Lindiwe Sisulu to play pivotal role as new ANCWL member, says Dlamini

Sisulu was officially welcomed by league president Bathabile Dlamini in the Free State on Saturday during the commemoration of late ANC stalwart Walter Sisulu.

(From left) ANC NEC members Lindiwe Zulu, Ace Magashule, Lindiwe Sisulu, and Bathabile Dlamini sing and dance at Waaihoek Methodist Church in Bloemfontein on 18 May 2019 during the commemoration of late ANC stalwart Walter Sisulu. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) on Saturday said Minister of International Relations and ANC national executive committee member, Lindiwe Sisulu, would play a pivotal role in the organisation after she became a member.

Sisulu was officially welcomed by league president Bathabile Dlamini in the Free State during the commemoration of late ANC stalwart Walter Sisulu.

Dlamini applauded Sisulu for joining the ANCWL.

“She is joining the likes of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, and Angie Motshekga; the leaders of the ANCWL. She is coming to be part of a big family that is here to stay,” she said.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule delivered the keynote address during proceedings where he urged young party supporters to remain steadfast in the organisation.

