Lesufi: Online registration ready to go live on Monday
The system was scheduled to go live last Monday but was forced to be put on hold after some organisations threatened legal action against the department.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department announced on Sunday it had dealt with all legal battles that stemmed from its online registration and was now ready to go live from 8 am on Monday.
#2020GPOnlineAdmissions The Gauteng Education Department has announced, it’s dealt with all problems arising from it’s online admissions for grade 1 and 8 pupils and is now ready to go live from 8am tomorrow. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 19, 2019
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi gave an update on the state of readiness for the 2020 online admissions for grade 1 and 8 pupils.
Lesufi announced he had reached an amicable solution with parents and some organisations that threatened to take his department to court over some aspects of the online admissions policy.
Lesufi said his department is ready to go live from Monday.
Various walk-in centres had been set up in various areas across the province to assist parents who wished to apply.
The online system will close on 22 July at midnight.
