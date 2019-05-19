Lenasia South residents call on alleged land invaders to leave their area
On Saturday, police had to be deployed to the area as tensions boiled over between alleged land grabbers and community members.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Lenasia South have slammed alleged land invaders in the area, arguing that homelessness does not legitimise occupying vacant property.
They said several other community members had been waiting for title deeds for some time now.
The JMPD said they were investigating two incidents of land grabs in Lenasia and Wimbledon, south of Johannesburg on Saturday.
The area had been a hotspot for land grabs with Lenasia residents last week threatening to shut down the area in protest against illegal land occupation.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers were monitoring the area.
“There have been a few reports of illegal land invasions. One in Extension 9 and in Wimbledon and officers have been sent to investigate what is happening,” he said.
The Lenasia Civic Association's Joy Govender said: “These people are coming from outside, they are not our community members. They are coming from Zimbabwe, from wherever… what about the people who have been staying in Lenasia South since inception?”
Govender said residents would remain resolute in their demands.
“Until the land invaders don’t leave, we are not leaving,” she said.
