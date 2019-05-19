View all in Latest
Kim Kardashian West hosts 'Secret Life of Pets 2' screening at home

In a series of videos shared to her Instagram Stories, Kim said: "We are having a 'Secret Life of Pets 2' screening tonight at the house with all of my kids and their cousins and friends and we are so excited to see this movie."

FILE: Kim Kardashian West attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Kim Kardashian West attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

LONDON - Kim Kardashian West put on a screening of The Secret Life of Pets 2 for her children and their cousins at her mansion.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star - who welcomed her fourth child into the world last week, son Psalm West, via a surrogate - put on the fun evening for her children - North West (five) Saint West (three) and Chicago West, 15 months - and her nephews Mason Disick (nine) and Reign Disick (five) whose parents are Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-partner Scott Disick, and their friends.

In a series of videos shared to her Instagram Stories, Kim said: "We are having a Secret Life of Pets 2 screening tonight at the house with all of my kids and their cousins and friends and we are so excited to see this movie."

The kids tucked into a three-tier cake decorated with cupcakes with the characters from the animation on them.

There was also a bumblebee piñata which Mason could be seen bashing with a baseball bat before a shower of candy poured out.

Kim's husband Kanye (41) couldn't help himself as he was seen picking up a handful of sweets.

The mother-of-four told him: "Babe, it's for the kids!"

But the Gold Digger rapper explained: "She wanted me to help them."

Kim then smiled: "Oh, I thought you were taking it!"

During the opening credits, Saint and his cousins Mason and Reign were clearly feeling the effects of one too many pieces of candy as they danced in front of the screen.

After showing all of the movie merchandise they were gifted from Illumination, Kim panned to the large cinema screen, and shouted: "Guys! Sit down. Sainty, move! Mason!"

Timeline

