Kim Kardashian West hosts 'Secret Life of Pets 2' screening at home
In a series of videos shared to her Instagram Stories, Kim said: "We are having a 'Secret Life of Pets 2' screening tonight at the house with all of my kids and their cousins and friends and we are so excited to see this movie."
LONDON - Kim Kardashian West put on a screening of The Secret Life of Pets 2 for her children and their cousins at her mansion.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star - who welcomed her fourth child into the world last week, son Psalm West, via a surrogate - put on the fun evening for her children - North West (five) Saint West (three) and Chicago West, 15 months - and her nephews Mason Disick (nine) and Reign Disick (five) whose parents are Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-partner Scott Disick, and their friends.
In a series of videos shared to her Instagram Stories, Kim said: "We are having a Secret Life of Pets 2 screening tonight at the house with all of my kids and their cousins and friends and we are so excited to see this movie."
The kids tucked into a three-tier cake decorated with cupcakes with the characters from the animation on them.
There was also a bumblebee piñata which Mason could be seen bashing with a baseball bat before a shower of candy poured out.
Kim's husband Kanye (41) couldn't help himself as he was seen picking up a handful of sweets.
The mother-of-four told him: "Babe, it's for the kids!"
But the Gold Digger rapper explained: "She wanted me to help them."
Kim then smiled: "Oh, I thought you were taking it!"
During the opening credits, Saint and his cousins Mason and Reign were clearly feeling the effects of one too many pieces of candy as they danced in front of the screen.
After showing all of the movie merchandise they were gifted from Illumination, Kim panned to the large cinema screen, and shouted: "Guys! Sit down. Sainty, move! Mason!"
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Man kicks Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back in Sandton
-
Britney Spears may never perform again, says manager
-
Mel B hospitalised after losing sight
-
Saray Khumalo completes descent from Mount Everest summit
-
'Now our watch is ended': history-making 'Game of Thrones' wraps
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girl
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.