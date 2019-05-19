England beat Pakistan in 5th ODI, win series 4-0

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

England beat Pakistan in 5th ODI, win series 4-0

Victory saw England complete a 4-0 series win -- the first match was washed out -- in their last fixture before the tournament hosts and favourites name their final World Cup squad on Tuesday.

England's Chris Woakes is applauded by teammates as he leaves the pitch with the match-ball having taken five wickets in the fifth One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and Pakistan at Headingley in Leeds, northern England on 19 May 2019. Picture: AFP
England's Chris Woakes is applauded by teammates as he leaves the pitch with the match-ball having taken five wickets in the fifth One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and Pakistan at Headingley in Leeds, northern England on 19 May 2019. Picture: AFP
17 minutes ago

LEEDS - England beat Pakistan by 54 runs to win the fifth one-day international at Headingley on Sunday.

Victory saw England complete a 4-0 series win -- the first match was washed out -- in their last fixture before the tournament hosts and favourites name their final World Cup squad on Tuesday.

Pakistan, chasing 352, collapsed to six for three thanks to Chris Woakes, who finished with five for 54.

Babar Azam (80) and Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed (97) ket England at bay before they were both run-out.

England's score was built on a stand of 117 between Test skipper Joe Root (84) and one-day captain Eoin Morgan (76).

Brief scores:

England 351-9, 50 overs (J Root 84, E Morgan 76; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-82, Imad Wasim 3-53)

Pakistan 297, 46.5 overs (Sarfraz Ahmed 97, Babar Azam 80; C Woakes 5-54)

Result: England won by 54 runs

Series: England win five-match series 4-0

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA