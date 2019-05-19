DA Free State to focus on 'uncovering' Ace Magashule’s alleged corruption
DA provincial caucus spokesperson Shelton Mollentze said dealing with irregular expenditure was the first order of business.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Free State said holding former premier Ace Magashule accountable for alleged corruption during his tenure was top of its priorities leading into the sixth administration.
“We will be speaking about Magashule during his tenure in the Free State and obviously there was a lot of irregular spending that took place and a lot of corruption on his part,” Mollentze said.
The opposition party in the province said it also aimed to recoup the more than R2 million that the African National Congress (ANC) government there spent on a State of the Province Address.
The DA caucus was set to introduce its Members of the Free State Legislature on Tuesday that included the youngest MPL in the country, 21-year-old Karabo Khakhau.
The party gained one more seat while the ANC lost three, and it is looking to vote with the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Freedom Front Plus.
