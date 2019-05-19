CT Disaster Management to assess damage in Masiphumelele after ravaging fire

It was unclear how many shacks were gutted in the blaze.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Disaster Risk Management was in Masiphumelele on Sunday morning to assess the extent of the damage caused by a fire that broke out.

The fire had been extinguished by a group of firefighters who were dispatched to the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services' Jermaine Carelse said: “Just after 1 am this morning, the city’s fire and rescue services received a call of numerous informal structures burning in Masiphumelele. A rescue team was deployed, and firefighters battled with the blaze for nearly five hours. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.”