CT Disaster Management to assess damage in Masiphumelele after ravaging fire

-
CT Disaster Management to assess damage in Masiphumelele after ravaging fireLocal
-
Saray Khumalo completes descent from Mount Everest summitLocal
-
Oil producers meet to discuss output amid Iran tensionBusiness
-
DA Free State to focus on 'uncovering' Ace Magashule’s alleged corruptionPolitics
-
4 dead, at least 20 others injured in N1 multi-vehicle collisionLocal
-
First Republican lawmaker says Trump engaged in impeachable conductWorld
-
CT Disaster Management to assess damage in Masiphumelele after ravaging fireLocal
-
Saray Khumalo completes descent from Mount Everest summitLocal
-
DA Free State to focus on 'uncovering' Ace Magashule’s alleged corruptionPolitics
-
4 dead, at least 20 others injured in N1 multi-vehicle collisionLocal
-
Transnet advised to sue Nedbank over higher interest rates – reportPolitics
-
Lindiwe Sisulu to play pivotal role as new ANCWL member, says DlaminiPolitics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremonyPolitics
-
Winde: Rise of populism in SA one of reasons why DA lost supportPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
-
Transnet advised to sue Nedbank over higher interest rates – reportPolitics
-
Lindiwe Sisulu to play pivotal role as new ANCWL member, says DlaminiPolitics
-
Mabuza & Dlamini likely to be excluded from Ramaphosa's new Cabinet – reportPolitics
-
Ace Magashule reiterates that ANC election win was collective effortPolitics
-
WC ANC fires head of communications Lionel AdendorfLocal
-
ANC Women's League shows support for Magashule at Walter Sisulu commemorationLocal
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What is the South African agenda?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: Safeguarding women after disasters: some progress, but not enoughOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attackOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner partyOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Transnet advised to sue Nedbank over higher interest rates – reportPolitics
-
Leaked WhatsApps reveal how access to PIC execs may have led to dodgy dealsBusiness
-
WC ANC PEC overturns PWC decision to suspend treasurer over Survé donationLocal
-
'Transnet officials changed documents to award locomotive deal to CSR'Politics
-
Eskom raises R5.2bln through loan drawdownsLocal
-
Brian Molefe picked 'unsuitable' China South Rail locomotives for contractBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Mel B hospitalised after losing sightLifestyle
-
'Now our watch is ended': history-making 'Game of Thrones' wrapsLifestyle
-
Antonio Banderas says heart attack helped him reinvent himselfLifestyle
-
Fan kicks Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back in SandtonLocal
-
The Arnold Classic Africa festival: It just keeps getting biggerSport
-
Eva Longoria warns abortion bans are danger to womenWorld
-
Jada Pinkett Smith says she struggled with her work life balanceLifestyle
-
Prince William: 'Princess Diana's death was a pain like no other'Lifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian names fourth child, a boy, Psalm WestLifestyle
-
TS Galaxy slay giants Kaizer Chiefs to claim Nedbank CupSport
-
Man City thrash Watford 6-0 in FA Cup final to complete domestic trebleSport
-
Stormers and Crusaders play out exciting draw at NewlandsSport
-
Nadal powers into Rome final as Konta completes comeback win in semisSport
-
Emotional Allegri insists the time was right to leave JuventusSport
-
Bayern Munich win Bundesliga title for seventh successive seasonSport
Popular Topics
-
'Some days are grumpier than others' - Fans mourn Grumpy CatWorld
-
How Robert Marawa's dismissal unravelledLocal
-
Julius Malema: 90% of EFF MPs will be replacedPolitics
-
Gift of the Givers confirms withdrawal from MakhandaLocal
-
Workers march over eThekwini Municipality's Extended Public Works ProgrammeLocal
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
-
Duduzane Zuma testifies in culpable homicide trialLocal
-
'60% mental': Ryan Sandes on ditching trail for road & running 1,504km in one goSport
-
Maimane retains leadership of the DA until 2021Politics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 8°C
CT Disaster Management to assess damage in Masiphumelele after ravaging fire
It was unclear how many shacks were gutted in the blaze.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Disaster Risk Management was in Masiphumelele on Sunday morning to assess the extent of the damage caused by a fire that broke out.
It was unclear how many shacks were gutted in the blaze.
The fire had been extinguished by a group of firefighters who were dispatched to the scene.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services' Jermaine Carelse said: “Just after 1 am this morning, the city’s fire and rescue services received a call of numerous informal structures burning in Masiphumelele. A rescue team was deployed, and firefighters battled with the blaze for nearly five hours. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.”
Popular in Local
-
4 dead, at least 20 others injured in N1 multi-vehicle collision2 hours ago
-
Mabuza & Dlamini likely to be excluded from Ramaphosa's new Cabinet – report4 hours ago
-
Fan kicks Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back in Sandton20 hours ago
-
DA Free State to focus on 'uncovering' Ace Magashule’s alleged corruptionone hour ago
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 18 May 20198 hours ago
-
Lindiwe Sisulu to play pivotal role as new ANCWL member, says Dlamini4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.