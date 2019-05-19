View all in Latest
Cold front expected to hit parts of WC on Monday, disaster management on standby

The cold front is expected in the Cape Metropole, in the mountain areas of the Cape Winelands and the Overberg districts.

A cold front is settling in over Cape Town on Monday. Picture: Twitter/ @SAWeatherServic
A cold front is settling in over Cape Town on Monday. Picture: Twitter/ @SAWeatherServic
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management said it on standby as a cold front was expected to make landfall in parts of the province on Monday.

The cold front is expected in the Cape Metropole, in the mountain areas of the Cape Winelands and the Overberg districts.

The unit’s Charlotte Powell said: “The city’s disaster management centre is ready to deal with any incidents that may occur as a result of the predicted weather.”

The South African Weather Service also warned of rainfall leading to possible flooding.

Strong winds were also expected from Monday afternoon along the southwestern coastline of the province.

