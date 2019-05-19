Cold front expected to hit parts of WC on Monday, disaster management on standby
The cold front is expected in the Cape Metropole, in the mountain areas of the Cape Winelands and the Overberg districts.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management said it on standby as a cold front was expected to make landfall in parts of the province on Monday.
The unit’s Charlotte Powell said: “The city’s disaster management centre is ready to deal with any incidents that may occur as a result of the predicted weather.”
The South African Weather Service also warned of rainfall leading to possible flooding.
Strong winds were also expected from Monday afternoon along the southwestern coastline of the province.
A #coldfront will be moving in over the #WesternCape on Sunday night into Monday morning bringing much needed #rain for #CapeTown and surrounding mountain catchment regions. A heavy rainfall/localized flooding WATCH has been issued for some areas. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/AHPbBzJD8g— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 18, 2019
