Antonio Banderas says heart attack helped him reinvent himself
'I don’t smoke anymore, I do more exercise than ever. I feel more clear in my brain and I kind of reinvented myself.'
CANNES - Antonio Banderas said a heart attack he suffered two years ago spurred him into a health kick but also allowed him to reinvent himself as an actor, including as he prepared to take on the lead role in Pedro Almodovar’s autobiographical new movie.
“It was fantastic advice for my life,” Banderas told Reuters in an interview in Cannes, where Almodovar’s Pain And Glory is vying for the French film festival’s top Palme D’Or prize.
“I don’t smoke anymore, I do more exercise than ever. I feel more clear in my brain and I kind of reinvented myself.”
The 58-year-old Spaniard, known for films like The Mask of Zorro and Evita, recently took on the role of painter Pablo Picasso in television drama Genius.
“I am reflecting very much about my acting career. And I feel very fresh and very new,” he said.
Pain And Glory - about an ageing, tormented film director who looks back at his life - reunites Banderas with Penelope Cruz, also a longtime Almodovar collaborator.
Both were left teary-eyed after its Friday screening at Cannes and Banderas choked up at a news conference on Saturday, saying the months spent working on the film had been some of his happiest yet as an actor in a career spanning over 100 movies.
Banderas said his health scare had also helped him wipe the slate clean as he prepared to play protagonist Salvador, something Almodovar was very demanding about.
“He wants you new, fresh, different, getting rid of all these mannerisms,” Banderas told Reuters.
The actor said he had not known at first that Almodovar, a close friend, would be digging deep into his personal life for the plotline of the new movie, which the director has described as part autobiography, part fiction.
“(Almodovar) called me on the phone and he said ‘I’m going to send you a script that you are going to find (has) a lot of references to people that you know’,” Banderas said.
“So he sent it to me and I read it and I was (like) ‘oh my God, it’s him.’”
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Fan kicks Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back in Sandton
-
Robert Marawa taken off air by SuperSport
-
Britney Spears may never perform again, says manager
-
Prince William: 'Princess Diana's death was a pain like no other'
-
The Arnold Classic Africa festival: It just keeps getting bigger
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girl
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.