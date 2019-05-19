Ace Magashule reiterates that ANC election win was collective effort

The ANC secretary-general has also cautioned ANC members against singing songs praising leaders who are still alive.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule on Saturday reiterated that the governing party’s recent win following this month’s elections was a collective effort by members and volunteers of the organisation.

“The leaders of the ANC [and] Jacob Zuma were there to campaign. Many other leaders who are not known and many young people; all of you comrades were on the ground [and] that’s why we won elections. We won these elections because we all worked together,” he said.

Magashule was speaking at the commemoration of the life of late struggle stalwart Walter Sisulu at the Waaihoek Methodist Church in Bloemfontein, where he delivered the keynote address.

Amongst those who attended the event included Sisulu’s daughter Lindiwe Sisulu, and ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini.

Magashule also cautioned ANC members against singing songs praising leaders who are still alive.

He said such praises gave some leaders the impression that they were bigger than the liberation movement.

“Never sing songs about leaders who are still alive because they are going to think that they are special and important because they are promoted by the media. They think that they are more important than the ANC itself,” Magashule said.

WATCH: Was Ramaphosa the ANC’s saving grace?

Earlier this month, Magashule said President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot take credit for the party's majority win in this year's elections.

This is despite ANC leaders, including elections head Fikile Mbalula, saying Ramaphosa had played a big role in the party retaining majority.

But Magashule contradicted Mbalula.

Eyewitness News asked him if he thought Ramaphosa's popularity played a role in the ANC victory.

“Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa is not the candidate premier. It’s about the ANC, not the individual,” Magashule said at the time.

He said the ANC was not about individuals.

“The people who made us win the elections are volunteers, communities and people who love the ANC. The ANC has never been about an individual.”

Additional reporting by Clement Manyathela.