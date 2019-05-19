View all in Latest
4 dead, at least 20 others injured in N1 multi-vehicle collision

It’s understood the accident involving trucks, a bus, mini bus taxis and cars occurred between the Grasmere Toll Plaza and the N12.

Four people were killed and at least 20 others injured on 19 May 2019 following a multiple-vehicle collision on the N1 Highway between the Grasmere toll plaza and the N12. Picture: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter
Four people were killed and at least 20 others injured on 19 May 2019 following a multiple-vehicle collision on the N1 Highway between the Grasmere toll plaza and the N12. Picture: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Four people were killed on Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle collision on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

It’s understood the accident involving trucks, a bus, minibus taxis, and cars occurred between the Grasmere Toll Plaza and the N12.

At least two people were rushed to hospital in critical condition, while 20 others sustained moderate to minor injuries.

While the cause of the deadly crash is not yet clear, paramedics believe it may have been due to poor visibility.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said about 17 vehicles had been involved in the collision and the road would remain closed until further notice.

“Paramedics assessed the scene and found that four patients had sustained fatal injuries, two others sustained critical injuries. And approximately 20 other patients sustained moderate to minor injuries and were transported to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.

