WC ANC PEC overturns PWC decision to suspend treasurer over Survé donation

Maurentia Gillion was suspended by the provincial working committee (PWC) this week pending an investigation into a R1 million election campaign donation from businessman Iqbal Survé.

CAPE TOWN - There appears to be no end in sight for the power struggle within the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape after the provincial executive committee (PEC) overturned the working committee's decision to suspend its treasurer.

An ANC spokesperson told Eyewitness News that the move was adopted after the funds were distributed to regions, despite a decision for the money to be returned.

The PEC overruled a decision by the PWC to suspend Gillion.

ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said it was a majority decision at a meeting on Friday.

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs also confirmed the Survé donation would be returned.

However, EWN understands those funds had been spent.

The meeting also agreed on a political committee that would lead the party in the Western Cape legislature.

At the same meeting, it was resolved who would represent the ANC in the National Council of Provinces.