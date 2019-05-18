WC ANC PEC overturns PWC decision to suspend treasurer over Survé donation
Maurentia Gillion was suspended by the provincial working committee (PWC) this week pending an investigation into a R1 million election campaign donation from businessman Iqbal Survé.
CAPE TOWN - There appears to be no end in sight for the power struggle within the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape after the provincial executive committee (PEC) overturned the working committee's decision to suspend its treasurer.
Maurentia Gillion was suspended by the provincial working committee (PWC) this week pending an investigation into a R1 million election campaign donation from businessman Iqbal Survé.
An ANC spokesperson told Eyewitness News that the move was adopted after the funds were distributed to regions, despite a decision for the money to be returned.
The PEC overruled a decision by the PWC to suspend Gillion.
ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said it was a majority decision at a meeting on Friday.
ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs also confirmed the Survé donation would be returned.
However, EWN understands those funds had been spent.
The meeting also agreed on a political committee that would lead the party in the Western Cape legislature.
At the same meeting, it was resolved who would represent the ANC in the National Council of Provinces.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 17 May 2019
-
Appointment of anti-corruption unit head step towards ending impunity - NPA
-
DA, EFF talks: Will Tshwane soon have a red beret mayor?
-
Saray Khumalo’s fellow climber found dead a day after reaching Mt Everest peak
-
DA confirms party in talks with EFF over future mayor of Tshwane
-
How Robert Marawa's dismissal unravelled
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.