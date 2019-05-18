WC ANC fires head of communications Lionel Adendorf
The decision was taken on Friday night where the provincial executive committee (PEC) overturned the suspension of its treasurer Maurentia Gillion.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape African National Congress executive committee has fired its political head of communications in the province Lionel Adendorf from his position.
Gillion was suspended pending an investigation into a R1 million election campaign donation from businessman Iqbal Survé.
Provincial ANC member Dennis Cruywagen said: “It was also resolved at last night’s meeting that the PEC member responsible for communications in the province, Lionel Adendorf, be removed from this position. So, Lionel Adendorf has no political oversight of communications in the Western Cape.”
However, Adendorf says he was not consulted and remains in his position saying the PEC does not have jurisdiction to overturn provincial working committee decisions.
