Virgin Active seeks legal action against man who allegedly masturbated at gym

The incident took place at the club's Stellenbosch branch on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Virgin Active South Africa said legal action was being taken after a Stellenbosch man allegedly masturbated in full view of other gym-goers this week.

A video, which has since gone viral on social media, was filmed by another gym member.

The four-second clip showed the man sitting on the floor in the middle of the gym, stimulating himself for sexual pleasure with one hand inside his pants.

His cellphone, in his other hand, is seemingly pointed in the direction of a woman who was exercising.

Virgin Active's Carla White said: “As soon as we received a copy of the video, we commenced an investigation and discovered who he was and got his detail and took action immediately by cancelling his membership and banning him for life from any Virgin Active and we are currently pursuing criminal charges against him.”