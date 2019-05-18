TS Galaxy slay giants Kaizer Chiefs to claim Nedbank Cup
NFD team TS Galaxy stunned glamour club Kaizer Chiefs in the final of the Nedbank Cup by beating them 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
A 92nd-minute penalty goal by Zakhele Lepasa of TS Galaxy was enough to clinch the Cup, and pour more pressure on Chiefs' boss Erst Middendorp after his team finished ninth in the league.
TS Galaxy were the underdogs going into the Nedbank Cup final against the mighty Kaizer Chiefs, but Amakhosi have been in poor form this season, losing 9 matches and drawing 12.
The final at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium was a tight affair, but Chiefs had better chances.
After 10 minutes, Khama Billiat on the left flank put Bernard Parker through down the right-hand side. Parker produced a dangerous cross but the Galaxy defence was up to the challenge.
The Rockets were not upstaged by the glamour boys of Chiefs and produced some chances of their own.
In the 20th minute, Terrence Mashego produced a delightful cross for Thembinkosi Mbamba in the box, but the striker couldn't finish.
Middendorp's team enjoyed the bulk of the possession for most of the match but failed to convert that into goals.
Chiefs almost took the lead after halftime. Kabelo Mahlasela scuffed his cut-back and Lebogang Manyama's chip left a lot to be desired.
After an hour, Lepasa, on loan from Pirates, entered the field to play a telling part. He dribbled his way into the penalty area and was sandwiched by Kgotso Moleko and Teenage Hadebe. The referee didn't hesitate to award a penalty.
Lepasa made light work of the penalty and sent Chiefs keeper Bruce Bvuma the wrong way to seal a historic victory for TS Galaxy - the first team from the NFD to win the Nedbank Cup.
