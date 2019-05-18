Sudan army rulers say talks with protesters to resume Sunday

"The Transitional Military Council announces the resumption of negotiations with the Alliance for Freedom and Change on Sunday at the presidential palace," the ruling army council said in a Saturday statement.

KHARTOUM - Sudan's army rulers announced talks will resume with protest leaders on Sunday, four days after the generals suspended negotiations on implementing civilian rule in the country.

