Stormers and Crusaders play out exciting draw at Newlands

The result meant the Kiwis maintained top spot on the overall log while the Stormers continued to occupy bottom spot in the South African conference, six points from leaders the Bulls.

CAPE TOWN - The Stormers and Crusaders played out to an exciting 19-19 draw at Newlands on Saturday evening.

The result meant the Kiwis maintained top spot on the overall log while the Stormers continued to occupy bottom spot in the South African conference, six points from leaders the Bulls.

It was the home team who made the better start and brought the necessary intensity for a match of this nature.

They opened the scoring within seven minutes as Siya Kolisi sliced through the Crusaders defensive line before stepping past the Crusaders' last man. It was a superb try from the Bok captain and handed the Stormers a 7-0 lead which flyback Josh Stander extended it to 10-0 with a penalty shortly after the try.

#STOvCRU Almost time for kick off as the Stormers take on the Super Rugby champions and log leaders Crusaders here at Newlands. pic.twitter.com/6GOJoPVdC8 — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) May 18, 2019

The Crusaders took their time to get to grips with the match. They made little to no entries into the 22m line of the Stormers.

In the 28th minute, they finally made their mark on the scoreboard as Matt Todd bulldozed over from a maul for their opening try.

A few moments later, David Havili scored after collecting an innovative kick from Richie Mo’unga. The Crusaders led 12-10 going into half-time.

Soon into the second half, Braydon Ennor dived over the try line after the Crusaders managed to outfox the Stormers defence and extended their lead to 19-10.

Thereafter, Stander and the substitute Jean-Luc du Plessis kicked a penalty each to bring the home team with touch distance if the Crusaders with the score 19-16 to the Kiwis.

The Saders thought they had secured the win when Sevu Reece chipped and collected his own kick and dived over in the corner. The try was disallowed after a forward pass earlier in the movement.

The Stormers also caked close from stealing a win with just two minutes left on the clock. Unfortunately for them, fullback Damian Willemse could not pick up a chipped kick cleanly just a metre away from the try line.

The Stormers did have the penalty advantage within the Crusaders 22m. The home team went with the safe option and du Plessis knocked over the penalty to level matters which us how it stayed, 19-19.