Scarborough, Ocean View residents pay respect to slain local surfer

CAPE TOWN - Scarborough and Ocean View residents gathered on the beach to pay their respects to a local surfer who was recently murdered.

David Wolfromm was hijacked and killed near Kommetjie last week, after surfing at Witsand.

One suspect was found in possession of an illegal firearm, ammunition and the victim's car keys.

Drums are beating and spiritual tribal songs are being sung around a fire on Scarborough Beach.

Many in the large crowd knew Wolfromm others said they came to pay their respects after hearing about the tragedy.

Those on the shore looked on as others in surfing gear go into the water where they form a circle.

It was to honour the slain surfer.

His alleged killer is expected to make a second court appearance on Tuesday.

However, a second suspect was being sought.

It was alleged they shot the deceased, put his body in the boot and torched the car in Ocean View.