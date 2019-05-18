Save the Vaal obtains interdict to force govt to act on Vaal River pollution
The interdict forms part of an existing one which requires the Emfuleni Municipality to prevent raw or partially treated sewage from entering the river.
JOHANNESBURG - The Save the Vaal organisation has obtained a court interdict binding several national and provincial government departments to implement policies to reduce pollution of the Vaal River.
Poor maintenance of infrastructure in the municipality has been identified as one of the key contributors to the pollution of the river.
Save the Vaal deputy chairperson Maureen Stewart said: “Next for the Treasury is to provide the necessary funds to fix all the problems of the water treatment system which has been polluting the Vaal River to a tremendous extent. We want to see the plans that they have, in detail and completion dates."
