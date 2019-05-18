View all in Latest
SAPS concerned about recent spate of cash-in-transit heists

Earlier this week, SBV Service workers were attacked by a group of armed criminals in Pretoria, making off with an undisclosed amount of money.

A screengrab shows the suspects attack SBV guards during a cash heist in Laudium.
A screengrab shows the suspects attack SBV guards during a cash heist in Laudium.
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police said while they had made progress in clamping down on cash-in-transit heists, they were concerned about the recent spate of the crime lately.

Earlier this week, SBV Services workers were attacked by a group of armed criminals in Pretoria, making off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The cash management company has since offered a R1 million reward to anyone with information about those behind the robbery.

Similar cash-in-transit heists took place in Mpumalanga and the North West last week.

The police's Vish Naidoo said they were not ruling out the possibility that a new syndicate may be operating.

“We are working very closely with the Department of Justice, the National Prosecuting Authority and Correctional Services to try and establish if the people committing these crimes are not out on bail. Once we make that determination, we can try and understand exactly who is responsible for these latest attacks.”

