PowerBall Results: Friday 17 May 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 17 May 2019

are as follows:

PowerBall results: 09, 19, 29, 31, 46 PB: 17

PowerBall Plus results: 02, 03, 07, 10, 29 PB: 10

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.