Parties say they’re making progress with removing election posters

JOHANNESBURG - More than a week after the national and provincial elections, political parties said their operations to remove posters were well underway.
This form of advertising is an intricate part for campaigning during voting season, accounting for a considerable part of political parties’ budgets.
However, parties could incur charges if they do not remove the posters on time.
In Johannesburg, parties were been given 14 days after voting season or face a fine of about R150 per poster.
The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Johannesburg secretary Lumko Mabona said removing these posters had been smooth sailing.
“We also had help from other political parties like the ANC…we were busy removing our posters so that we can be able to remove them within the prescribed time,” he said.
But the Democratic Alliance in Durban’s Glen McArthur said they had been experiencing some challenges.
