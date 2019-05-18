View all in Latest
MEC Ramokgopa dismisses claims of essential medicine shortages at hospitals

This after the DA said it had noted with concern the shortage of essential drugs at government hospitals in Gauteng.

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa on Friday dismissed claims that all hospitals in the province didn’t have diabetes and cancer treatment available.

This after the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it had noted with concern the shortage of essential drugs at government hospitals in the province.

The party made claims that medication for cancer patients had reportedly run out at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

The DA alleged that at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Pretoria some patients said they had been turned back because diabetes medication had also run out.

The DA’s Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom said on Friday the department should act fast to address the life-threatening problem.

“Any sort of shortages is of great concern. If there is some short supply, you need to fix it as soon as possible. And if it’s one hospital, then they must get medication from other hospitals, but we should certainly never be short of such essential medicine,” he said.

Ramokgopa said she would look into the matter.

