Mashaba commends Glenvista community for helping clean up parks, fix roads

The cleanup operation is part of the mayor's A Re Sebetseng campaign where roads are marked, parks and streams are cleaned and to maintain areas in and around Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba commended the community of Glenvista for coming out in their numbers to help clean up parks in the area.

The cleanup operation is part of the mayor's A Re Sebetseng campaign where roads are marked, parks and streams are cleaned and to maintain areas in and around Johannesburg.



Organisations such as Pikitup and the Johannesburg Roads Agency were present along with the mayor's office.

Mashaba said he was encouraged by the turnout from the community: “…And what is beautiful about it was the big number of the volunteers and the residents themselves working with us in assisting the city to ensure that we can all be proud of the neighbourhoods we live in.”