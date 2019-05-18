View all in Latest
Man City thrash Watford 6-0 in FA Cup final to complete domestic treble

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick, while David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus also netted to cap a glorious campaign with the biggest margin of victory in an FA Cup final since 1903.

Manchester City players celebrate a victorious win against Watford during the FA Cup finals on 18 May 2019. Picture: @ManCity/Twitter
Manchester City players celebrate a victorious win against Watford during the FA Cup finals on 18 May 2019. Picture: @ManCity/Twitter
2 hours ago

LONDON - Manchester City completed the first ever domestic treble in English football in emphatic fashion by dispatching Watford 6-0 at Wembley to claim the FA Cup on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick, while David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus also netted to cap a glorious campaign with the biggest margin of victory in an FA Cup final since 1903.

