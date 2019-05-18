Kim Kardashian names fourth child, a boy, Psalm West
Kardashian wrote 'Psalm West' in a post to her 60 million followers on Twitter that included a photo of the infant wrapped in a blanket in a crib.
CHICAGO - Reality television star Kim Kardashian announced on Friday she has named her fourth child, a boy born last week via a surrogate, Psalm West.
Kardashian wrote “Psalm West” in a post to her 60 million followers on Twitter that included a photo of the infant wrapped in a blanket in a crib with a caption that read in part: “We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need.”
Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019
Kardashian and her musician husband Kanye West have three other children - Chicago, a girl who was also born via a surrogate in January 2018, a son, Saint, 3, and daughter North, 5.
Kardashian has said she decided to use a surrogate after doctors warned of serious health risks if she became pregnant again following the birth of Saint in 2015.
More in Lifestyle
-
'Some days are grumpier than others' - Fans mourn Grumpy Cat
-
Migrant ghost story makes Cannes history
-
African filmmakers unite under Pavillon Afriques at Cannes Film Fest
-
'I am Batman'.... 5 actors who could take on the role
-
Internet star Grumpy Cat dies at age of seven
-
Dismayed or grieving, 'Game of Thrones' fans prepare for the final episode
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.