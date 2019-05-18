Kim Kardashian names fourth child, a boy, Psalm West

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Kim Kardashian names fourth child, a boy, Psalm West

Kardashian wrote 'Psalm West' in a post to her 60 million followers on Twitter that included a photo of the infant wrapped in a blanket in a crib.

FILE: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6 May 2019, in New York. Picture: AFP
FILE: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6 May 2019, in New York. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

CHICAGO - Reality television star Kim Kardashian announced on Friday she has named her fourth child, a boy born last week via a surrogate, Psalm West.

Kardashian wrote “Psalm West” in a post to her 60 million followers on Twitter that included a photo of the infant wrapped in a blanket in a crib with a caption that read in part: “We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need.”

Kardashian and her musician husband Kanye West have three other children - Chicago, a girl who was also born via a surrogate in January 2018, a son, Saint, 3, and daughter North, 5.

Kardashian has said she decided to use a surrogate after doctors warned of serious health risks if she became pregnant again following the birth of Saint in 2015.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA