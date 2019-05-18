JMPD investigating 2 incidents of land grabs in Lenasia, Wimbledon

The area had been a hotspot for land grabs with Lenasia residents last week threatening to shut down the area in protest against illegal land occupation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said they're investigating two incidents of land grabs in Lenasia and Wimbledon, south of Johannesburg.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said officers are monitoring the area: “There have been a few reports of illegal land invasions. One in Extension 9 and in Wimbledon and officers have been sent to investigate what is happening.”