Fan kicks Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back in Sandton
In a video that was widely shared, the man can be seen running towards Schwarzenegger before jumping and kicking him from the back.
JOHANNESBURG - Former bodybuilding champion and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked by a fan at the Arnold Classic Africa Festival in Sandton.
The man who's best known as the ‘Terminator’ was pushed to the crowd.
Schwarzenegger, the founder of the intercontinental festival, was in South Africa for the multi-sporting event which was one of the biggest of its kind in Africa.
Security guards have removed the man from the venue at the Sandton Convention Centre.
The director of the Arnold Partner for Africa Wayne Price said the former bodybuilding champion was not hurt.
“It was all dealt with immediately by the security team, the on-site security and also the police that was also on site. There was no problem. Arnold was not injured at all, as you can see in the video he is smiling later.”
WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger gets attacked in South Africa
