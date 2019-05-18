DA, EFF talks: Will Tshwane soon have a red beret mayor?

This week the DA confirmed that discussions among opposition political parties about the future of the City’s mayor were underway.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)’s increased showing in this year’s polls appeared to have emboldened the party’s pursuit to govern the country’s capital, Tshwane.

This week the Democratic Alliance (DA) confirmed that discussions among opposition political parties about the future of the City’s mayor were underway.

The EFF and DA entered into a coalition after the African National Congress lost Tshwane, among other metros, following the 2016 local government elections.

The DA’s recently elected Gauteng caucus leader Solly Msimanga said the party’s federal leadership had been meeting with the EFF over the Tshwane mayorship.

Msimanga served as Tshwane mayor for two years after the 2016 municipal polls and his predecessor Stevens Mokgalapa took over in February.

On Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema told reporters that while they would not call for a motion of no confidence in Mokgalapa, as part of power-sharing, they would be pushing to have their own representative elected to the post.

“This is power-sharing, we are already talking to the DA. We are sharing power in Joburg and Tshwane. So, how are we going to do it? Let’s do it in a manner that is not going to be disruptive,” Malema said.

The EFF has seen an increased boost from the electorate in Gauteng where it won 14.6% of the provincial vote, coming second to the DA’s 27.4%.