CT police divers, rescuers continue search for 3 missing fishermen

Sea rescuers responded on Friday after they were alerted by the trio's family members suspecting them to be missing at sea.

CAPE TOWN - Police divers and rescuers are continuing to search for three fishermen who have gone missing at sea between Hawston and Kleinmond.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)'s Craig Lambinon said: “An ongoing search operation located the capsized boat approximately seven nautical miles offshore south of Hawston Harbour. The boat was kept with the NSRI during the search operation and sadly, despite the extensive search, the three fishermen had not been found.”