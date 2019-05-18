CT police divers, rescuers continue search for 3 missing fishermen

-
Save the Vaal obtains interdict to force govt to act on Vaal River pollutionLocal
-
Nkoana-Mashabane explains why District Six land restitution plan delayedLocal
-
Australian conservative PM hails 'miracle' election victoryWorld
-
Fan kicks Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back in SandtonLocal
-
WC ANC fires head of communications Lionel AdendorfLocal
-
CT duo arrested for possession of uncut diamonds worth R1.5mLocal
-
-
Saray Khumalo descends Everest, to make contact with SAns for first timeLocal
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremonyPolitics
-
Winde: Rise of populism in SA one of reasons why DA lost supportPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
-
ANC Women's League shows support for Magashule at Walter Sisulu commemorationLocal
-
WC ANC PEC overturns PWC decision to suspend treasurer over Survé donationLocal
-
Ace Magashule to deliver Walter Sisulu commemoration lecturePolitics
-
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
-
DA, EFF talks: Will Tshwane soon have a red beret mayor?Politics
-
Appointment of anti-corruption unit head step towards ending impunity - NPAPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What is the South African agenda?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: Safeguarding women after disasters: some progress, but not enoughOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attackOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner partyOpinion
CT police divers, rescuers continue search for 3 missing fishermen
Sea rescuers responded on Friday after they were alerted by the trio's family members suspecting them to be missing at sea.
CAPE TOWN - Police divers and rescuers are continuing to search for three fishermen who have gone missing at sea between Hawston and Kleinmond.
Sea rescuers responded on Friday after they were alerted by the trio's family members suspecting them to be missing at sea.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)'s Craig Lambinon said: “An ongoing search operation located the capsized boat approximately seven nautical miles offshore south of Hawston Harbour. The boat was kept with the NSRI during the search operation and sadly, despite the extensive search, the three fishermen had not been found.”
