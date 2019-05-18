-
CT duo arrested for possession of uncut diamonds worth R1.5m
Saray Khumalo descends Everest, to make contact with SAns for first timeLocal
Scarborough, Ocean View residents pay respect to slain local surferLocal
JMPD investigating 2 incidents of land grabs in Lenasia, WimbledonLocal
ANC Women's League shows support for Magashule at Walter Sisulu commemorationLocal
Mashaba commends Glenvista community for helping clean up parks, fix roadsLocal
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremonyPolitics
Winde: Rise of populism in SA one of reasons why DA lost supportPolitics
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
ANC Women's League shows support for Magashule at Walter Sisulu commemorationLocal
WC ANC PEC overturns PWC decision to suspend treasurer over Survé donationLocal
Ace Magashule to deliver Walter Sisulu commemoration lecturePolitics
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
DA, EFF talks: Will Tshwane soon have a red beret mayor?Politics
Appointment of anti-corruption unit head step towards ending impunity - NPAPolitics
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What is the South African agenda?Opinion
ANALYSIS: Safeguarding women after disasters: some progress, but not enoughOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attackOpinion
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner partyOpinion
CT duo arrested for possession of uncut diamonds worth R1.5m
It was understood the pair were searched during a police operation conducted along Voortrekker Road in Bellville on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police arrested two people after they were caught in possession of uncut diamonds valued at R1.5 million.
It was understood the pair were searched during a police operation conducted along Voortrekker Road in Bellville on Friday.
The police's Andre Traut said the diamonds were found in two small bags.
“The members were busy with a stop and search operation and the attention was brought to two suspects aged 43 and 46 and were questioned. This prompted a warrant search and the discovery of two small bags with 27 diamonds was made.”
