CT duo arrested for possession of uncut diamonds worth R1.5m

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police arrested two people after they were caught in possession of uncut diamonds valued at R1.5 million.

It was understood the pair were searched during a police operation conducted along Voortrekker Road in Bellville on Friday.

The police's Andre Traut said the diamonds were found in two small bags.

“The members were busy with a stop and search operation and the attention was brought to two suspects aged 43 and 46 and were questioned. This prompted a warrant search and the discovery of two small bags with 27 diamonds was made.”