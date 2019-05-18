Appointment of anti-corruption unit head step towards ending impunity - NPA

The Presidency announced on Friday that the advocate had been appointed as the Investigating Directorate for a term of five years.

PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment of Advocate Hermione Cronje was a step towards ending impunity for serious crimes like corruption.

The Presidency announced on Friday that the advocate had been appointed as the Investigating Directorate for a term of five years.

Ramaphosa created the directorate in March to focus on fraud and corruption, and cases emanating from the various commissions of inquiry.

The NPA’s head of communications, Bulelwa Makeke, said in a statement Cronje was an internally recognised anti-corruption expert.

“Advocate Cronje has the academic qualifications, wealth of knowledge and practical expertise required for this crucial position. She is highly regarded in the law enforcement community as a tenacious energetic and competent woman and is therefore well placed to co-ordinate with the Investigating Directorate’s key partners, notably the South African Police Service, in particular Directorate Priority Crime Investigation.

“She is an internationally recognised anti-corruption expert with extensive experience working with the NPA, where in 1998 she was part of establishing the Investigating Directorate into Serious Economic Offences and the Investigating Directorate into Organised Crime.”

Makeke said the Investigating Directorate had a lot of work ahead of it.

“The Investigating Directorate will deal with serious, complex and high-level corruption, including allegations emerging from the Zondo, Nugent and Mpati commissions of inquiry,” she said.

Prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi was expected to formally introduce Cronje to the public at a briefing on Friday.