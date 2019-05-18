View all in Latest
ANC Women's League shows support for Magashule at Walter Sisulu commemoration

The Women's League threw its weight behind Magashule and other ANC members implicated in allegations of corruptions such Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokonyane.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule arriving at Waaikhoek Methodist Church where hundreds of supporters are gathering to celebrate the life of Walter Sisulu on 18 May 2019. Picture: @MyANC/Twitter
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule arriving at Waaikhoek Methodist Church where hundreds of supporters are gathering to celebrate the life of Walter Sisulu on 18 May 2019. Picture: @MyANC/Twitter
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A commemoration of the life and times of the late Walter Sisulu is currently underway in the Free State.

Thousands have gathered the Waaihoek Methodist Church for the late struggle stalwart's memorial lecture.

Former Free State Premier and African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magushule delivered the keynote address.

Alliance partners and the ANC Youth and Women's League gave their messages of support.

The Women's League threw its weight behind Magashule and other ANC members implicated in allegations of corruptions such Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokonyane.

The ANC Youth League's Makalo Mohale said: “We want to remind people that the process of empowering black people is still far. So, the process of radical economic transformation must happen in the sixth administration which is under the governance of the African National Congress.”

