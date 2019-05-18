ANC Women's League shows support for Magashule at Walter Sisulu commemoration
The Women's League threw its weight behind Magashule and other ANC members implicated in allegations of corruptions such Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokonyane.
JOHANNESBURG - A commemoration of the life and times of the late Walter Sisulu is currently underway in the Free State.
Thousands have gathered the Waaihoek Methodist Church for the late struggle stalwart's memorial lecture.
Former Free State Premier and African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magushule delivered the keynote address.
[In Pictures] ANC SG Cde Ace Magashule, alongside NEC Members Lindiwe Sisulu, Bathabile Dlamini & Lindiwe Zulu at the Waaihoek Methodist Church.#TataWalterSisulu Commemoration Lecture pic.twitter.com/TshcVpamvI— African National Congress (@MYANC) May 18, 2019
Alliance partners and the ANC Youth and Women's League gave their messages of support.
The ANC Youth League's Makalo Mohale said: “We want to remind people that the process of empowering black people is still far. So, the process of radical economic transformation must happen in the sixth administration which is under the governance of the African National Congress.”
