ANC KZN: No final decision taken on Zandile Gumede’s future as eThekwini mayor

On Tuesday, Gumede was granted R50,000 bail after being arrested on charges of corruption and racketeering.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said on Friday the future of embattled eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Zandile Gumede was a matter that still needed to be discussed before the party makes a final decision.

The charges were in relation to a 2016 Durban Solid Waste removal tender which reportedly costed the City over R200 million for services not rendered.

The ANC Women’s League in the region claimed the charges were part of a plot to remove her in the upcoming conference, but ANC KZN spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu disagreed.

“Comrade Zandile Gumede is a mayor of a region, the region is the one that made the recommendation for her to be the mayor. In terms of our processes, they have to provide a report to the PEC [provincial executive committee] or the officials of the province, and then they will be engagement between the region and the province on how to proceed forward,” she said.

On Friday, dozens of eThekwini municipal workers protested at Gumede’s office demanding she makes good on her promise to improve salaries.

The group of about 100 marched through the streets of Durban and asked the beleaguered mayor to deliver on a promise she allegedly made to workers from the Expanded Public Works Programme in 2017.

The workers, who were currently receiving a R3,100 salary, said it was not enough to sustain their families.

#eThekwiniProtest The group marched through the streets to ask embattled mayor Zandile Gumede to deliver on her promise she made in 2017. pic.twitter.com/lOoiYWdl1x — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2019

#eThekwiniProtest Dozens of eThekwini municipal workers in KZN have arrived at the office of mayor Zandile gumede, demanding she makes good on her promise to increase salaries. pic.twitter.com/5xqmu8AERd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2019

Additional reporting by Nkosikhona Duma.