Ace Magashule to deliver Walter Sisulu commemoration lecture
The event, to be held at the Waaihoek Methodist Church in Bloemfontein, is in celebration of the life and times of the late struggle icon.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule is due on Saturday to deliver the Walter Sisulu commemoration lecture in the Free State.
The event, to be held at the Waaihoek Methodist Church in Bloemfontein, is in celebration of the life and times of the late struggle icon.
The ANC stalwart is known to have dedicated his life to the governing party before he passed away in 2003.
Sisulu, who was the former secretary general of the ANC, was also one of the Rivonia trialists who were sentenced to life imprisonment in Robben Island where he served more than 25 years’ imprisonment.
On Saturday, he will be celebrated for the role he played in building the ANC and his contribution to the country’s transition from apartheid to a constitutional democracy.
Magashule is expected to be joined by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, and ANC national executive committee member, Lindiwe Sisulu, as well as ANC Free State chairperson Sam Mashinini.
Imbokodo have arrived NEC memebers comrades: Lindiwe Sisulu, Sisi Ntombela, Lindiwe Zulu & Bathabile Dlamini are at the #TataWalterSisulu Commemoration Lecture pic.twitter.com/1usA78xnW0— African National Congress (@MYANC) May 18, 2019
