Zondo ‘horrified’ over abuse of taxpayers’ money at Transnet

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was responding to evidence by the parastatal’s acting group chief executive, Mohammed Mahomedy, who wrapped up his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday.

PRETORIA - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has described the flagrant abuse and waste of taxpayers’ money at Transnet as “horrifying”.

Zondo was responding to evidence by the parastatal’s acting group chief executive, Mohammed Mahomedy, who wrapped up his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday.

Mahomedy described how Transnet was manipulated in order to benefit key individuals who devised schemes to siphon funds out of the company.

Mahomedy spent hours describing how hundreds of millions of rand unlawfully flowed out of the company, but he also detailed theft on a relatively smaller scale in the finance division.

“The division was paying for approximately 2,200 computers when the division only employed about 1,100 people.

We found 450 computers were ordered in July 2015, but they appeared to have gone missing. We could not find these computers.”

Zondo was shocked: “That’s a lot of computers. How can they just disappear? And nobody knows what happened, who took them or where they went to? It’s horrifying… it’s horrifying and it’s taxpayers’ money.”

Former Transnet strategy manager Francis Callard is due to take the stand on Friday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)