Zondo ‘horrified’ over abuse of taxpayers’ money at Transnet
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was responding to evidence by the parastatal’s acting group chief executive, Mohammed Mahomedy, who wrapped up his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday.
PRETORIA - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has described the flagrant abuse and waste of taxpayers’ money at Transnet as “horrifying”.
Zondo was responding to evidence by the parastatal’s acting group chief executive, Mohammed Mahomedy, who wrapped up his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday.
Mahomedy described how Transnet was manipulated in order to benefit key individuals who devised schemes to siphon funds out of the company.
Mahomedy spent hours describing how hundreds of millions of rand unlawfully flowed out of the company, but he also detailed theft on a relatively smaller scale in the finance division.
“The division was paying for approximately 2,200 computers when the division only employed about 1,100 people.
We found 450 computers were ordered in July 2015, but they appeared to have gone missing. We could not find these computers.”
Zondo was shocked: “That’s a lot of computers. How can they just disappear? And nobody knows what happened, who took them or where they went to? It’s horrifying… it’s horrifying and it’s taxpayers’ money.”
Former Transnet strategy manager Francis Callard is due to take the stand on Friday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
More in Business
-
Transnet captured using sophisticated financial vehicles, CEO tells inquiry
-
Huawei ban clouds US-China trade talks, tech sector
-
Samwu welcome NW’s decision to place 7 municipalities under administration
-
Transnet was manipulated to benefit key individuals, Zondo inquiry hears
-
Sibanye-Stillwater plans to resume dividend payments in 2020
-
‘Interests of Transnet, public coffers sacrificed to benefit Regiments’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.