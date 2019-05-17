Why Fedusa fired its general secretary Dennis George

Fedusa president Masale Selematsela told EWN the union federation’s national executive council unanimously resolved to fire George following recommendations of an independent chairperson.

JOHANNESBURG - Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) said on Friday its general secretary Dennis George was found guilty of serious misconduct, forcing the organisation to dismiss him.

Eyewitness News reported earlier on Friday that George was sacked from the organisation he had led since 2006 over allegations of corruption related to the controversial company Ayo Technology, which has been linked to allegations of wrongdoing revealed at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) inquiry.

Confirming the dismissal, Fedusa president Masale Selematsela told EWN the union federation’s national executive council had unanimously resolved to fire George following the recommendations of an independent chairperson.

The investigating body was hired to investigate whether there had been any conflict of interest when George’s company, Difeme Holdings, which received acquired pre-listing Ayo Technology shares at R1.50 in comparison to R43 a share that was paid by the PIC.

Selematsela said while he could not go into the details surrounding the serious misconduct, he could confirm that the issues were solely related to George’s affairs with Ayo Technology.

"It was serious misconduct in a sense that it relates to that (George’s dealings with Ayo Technology) because other things that are related to that actually gave birth to this serious misconduct," he said.

Thousands of Fedusa members are employed in the public service, with their pensions and savings controlled by the Government Employees Pension Fund which mandates the PIC to invest on its behalf.

George was placed on suspension in February.