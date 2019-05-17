West Rand municipal executive set for urgent meeting after councillor’s death

Festus Matshogo sustained extensive burn wounds when his house was petrol bombed at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – The West Rand City Municipality's executive is expected to convene an urgent meeting on Friday following the death of a councillor in Mohlakeng.

Festus Matshogo sustained extensive burn wounds when his house was petrol bombed at the weekend.

He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Council spokesperson Tshidiso Tlharipe said: “We’ll be talking about the preparations for the funeral with the family.

“We’ll also be looking into the insurance issues of the municipality and how the insurance will be able to rebuild the house.”