WC premier-elect Winde vows new Cabinet will address voters' biggest concerns

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape premier-elect Alan Winde said his new Cabinet would tackle some of the province’s most pressing issues.

Winde will be sworn in as the premier next week. He said the concerns raised by citizens on the election campaign would be addressed.

“We picked up on many things during our campaign. They will go into that first meeting and it will set the scene, programmes and budgets for the next five years.”

Winde blamed the rise of populism in South African politics for the party's decline in electoral support.

He added that some of their political opponents had campaigned on a nationalist idea. He said he was happy with the electoral results, despite a drop in support for the DA.

But he pointed out that populism should be of concern: “Whether it’s Trump in the US or Brexit in the UK, you’re seeing it here as well. You see an emergence of nationalism or populism across all different lines whether it be racial or all sorts of lines."

The DA's support in the Western Cape dropped from 59% in 2014 to 55.4% in 2019.

Winde said they would do everything possible to stop the rise of populist politics.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)