WC premier-elect Winde vows new Cabinet will address voters' biggest concerns

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

WC premier-elect Winde vows new Cabinet will address voters' biggest concerns

Western Cape premier-elect Alan Winde said the concerns raised with him by citizens on the election campaign would be addressed.

DA Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde and his team sing the National Anthem following the final media briefing by the IEC at the Western Cape Results Centre. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
DA Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde and his team sing the National Anthem following the final media briefing by the IEC at the Western Cape Results Centre. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape premier-elect Alan Winde said his new Cabinet would tackle some of the province’s most pressing issues.

Winde will be sworn in as the premier next week. He said the concerns raised by citizens on the election campaign would be addressed.

“We picked up on many things during our campaign. They will go into that first meeting and it will set the scene, programmes and budgets for the next five years.”

Winde blamed the rise of populism in South African politics for the party's decline in electoral support.

He added that some of their political opponents had campaigned on a nationalist idea. He said he was happy with the electoral results, despite a drop in support for the DA.

But he pointed out that populism should be of concern: “Whether it’s Trump in the US or Brexit in the UK, you’re seeing it here as well. You see an emergence of nationalism or populism across all different lines whether it be racial or all sorts of lines."

The DA's support in the Western Cape dropped from 59% in 2014 to 55.4% in 2019.

Winde said they would do everything possible to stop the rise of populist politics.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA