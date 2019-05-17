'I am Batman'.... 5 actors who could take on the role
It's been reported 'Twilight' actor Robert Pattison is in negotiations to play Bruce Wayne, but it's not a done deal yet.
JOHANNESBURG – Actor Robert Pattinson has reportedly been named at the top of a list of actors to take over the role of Bruce Wayne in the 2021 movie The Batman.
According to Variety.com, Pattison was in negotiations to play the superhero, but the publication quoted sources saying it was not a done deal yet.
If he signs on the dotted line, Pattinson will be taking over from Ben Affleck who hung up his cape following three Batman movies.
Should Pattison, who is famous for his role in the Twilight franchise, not take up the role, here’s who we think can crack it:
Idris Elba:
Known as the man with the sexiest bum in the world after winning being named Rear of the Year in 2017, Elba is more than just a well-toned bum and muscles in the right place. His acting talent is beyond words. Have you seen him as Nelson Mandela in Long Walk to Freedom, or as a warlord in Beast of No Nation? The role of Batman would be perfect for him, we already know that playing a wealthy man is a walk in the park for him and he looks good dressed as a superhero (go watch him as Heimdall in Thor).
James McAvoy:
Scottish actor James McAvoy is another diverse actor who can handle any character. If you don’t believe this, go watch him on Split – if that doesn’t convince you, then nothing will. We also saw what he can do when put in charge as he took the role of Professor X in X-Men.
Michael B Jordan:
If there’s one thing we’re sure about, it’s this: Michael B Jordan doesn’t need a custom-made outfit to be a great superhero. We saw him in the Black Panther with his abs all out and he still killed that role. We saw him in Creed, where his kicking a## skills were proven.
Will Smith:
Can it get any better than Will?! From I Am Legend and Men in Black to I, Robot and Focus. Is there any role too big for Will? He’s got the muscles, the heart and deep hatred for the bad guys, he’s perfect. Plus, Batman could do with some humour.
Ryan Reynolds:
While we’re on the subject of humour, Reynolds gives us a nice package of a## kicker and funny man. What more could we ask for from Gotham’s protector? Take him in The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Safe House, for example, that was heroism at its best. And he makes any suit look sexy (see Deadpool and Green Lantern).
So it looks like Robert Pattinson is our new #batman I think it's great casting and can't wait to see what he does with the character. Pattinson has come a long way since his twilight days and has become a truly great actor pic.twitter.com/Uge0R3LvP7— Jasper Reviews (@Jasper_Reviews) May 17, 2019
Robert pattinson new Batman?— Tolga Gd ツ 🔱 (@XortexS) May 17, 2019
I think it is ridiculous🤷🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/rfbKHhzAbM
Feeling good about knowing The Batman is making progress ?— Galahad saw Endgame (@QueenJohanssen) May 17, 2019
Or weird bcs is Robert Pattinson? pic.twitter.com/i3P2654jBN
I think Robert Pattinson is a good choice as Batman. If the only thing you remember him for is Twilight, then you should check out some of his recent work like #Rover and #GoodTime. He is a really good actor. pic.twitter.com/1QHj97awFQ— Comics Misremembered Podcast (@comicsmiz) May 17, 2019
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Robert Marawa taken off air by SuperSport
-
Former WWE star Ashley Massaro has died
-
Internet star Grumpy Cat dies at age of seven
-
Duchess Meghan's friends speak out - 'She's never had a diva fit, never'
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girl
-
Prince Harry wins damages over aerial pictures of his private home
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.