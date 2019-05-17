'I am Batman'.... 5 actors who could take on the role

It's been reported 'Twilight' actor Robert Pattison is in negotiations to play Bruce Wayne, but it's not a done deal yet.

JOHANNESBURG – Actor Robert Pattinson has reportedly been named at the top of a list of actors to take over the role of Bruce Wayne in the 2021 movie The Batman.

According to Variety.com, Pattison was in negotiations to play the superhero, but the publication quoted sources saying it was not a done deal yet.

If he signs on the dotted line, Pattinson will be taking over from Ben Affleck who hung up his cape following three Batman movies.

Should Pattison, who is famous for his role in the Twilight franchise, not take up the role, here’s who we think can crack it:

Idris Elba:

Known as the man with the sexiest bum in the world after winning being named Rear of the Year in 2017, Elba is more than just a well-toned bum and muscles in the right place. His acting talent is beyond words. Have you seen him as Nelson Mandela in Long Walk to Freedom, or as a warlord in Beast of No Nation? The role of Batman would be perfect for him, we already know that playing a wealthy man is a walk in the park for him and he looks good dressed as a superhero (go watch him as Heimdall in Thor).

James McAvoy:

Scottish actor James McAvoy is another diverse actor who can handle any character. If you don’t believe this, go watch him on Split – if that doesn’t convince you, then nothing will. We also saw what he can do when put in charge as he took the role of Professor X in X-Men.

Michael B Jordan:

If there’s one thing we’re sure about, it’s this: Michael B Jordan doesn’t need a custom-made outfit to be a great superhero. We saw him in the Black Panther with his abs all out and he still killed that role. We saw him in Creed, where his kicking a## skills were proven.

Will Smith:

Can it get any better than Will?! From I Am Legend and Men in Black to I, Robot and Focus. Is there any role too big for Will? He’s got the muscles, the heart and deep hatred for the bad guys, he’s perfect. Plus, Batman could do with some humour.

Ryan Reynolds:

While we’re on the subject of humour, Reynolds gives us a nice package of a## kicker and funny man. What more could we ask for from Gotham’s protector? Take him in The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Safe House, for example, that was heroism at its best. And he makes any suit look sexy (see Deadpool and Green Lantern).

So it looks like Robert Pattinson is our new #batman I think it's great casting and can't wait to see what he does with the character. Pattinson has come a long way since his twilight days and has become a truly great actor pic.twitter.com/Uge0R3LvP7 — Jasper Reviews (@Jasper_Reviews) May 17, 2019

Robert pattinson new Batman?



I think it is ridiculous🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/rfbKHhzAbM — Tolga Gd ツ 🔱 (@XortexS) May 17, 2019

Feeling good about knowing The Batman is making progress ?

Or weird bcs is Robert Pattinson​? pic.twitter.com/i3P2654jBN — Galahad saw Endgame (@QueenJohanssen) May 17, 2019