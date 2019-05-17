-
Thieves posing as lovers rob East London jewellery store
The incident, which involved four men and a woman, occurred in Hemingways Mall on Thursday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - Diamond thieves posing as lovers in an East London mall ransacked a jewellery store.
The incident, which involved four men and a woman, occurred in Hemingways Mall on Thursday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said among the robbers, a man and a woman pretended to be a couple fitting engagement rings.
“Four men and a woman held the staff at gunpoint on Thursday afternoon. They took them to the back office, where they forced them to open the safe and loaded the jewellery into their bags before fleeing. No shots were fired, and no one was injured,” Mbi said.
The value of the stolen goods was yet to be determined.
A case of business robbery was being investigated, and no arrests have been made.
