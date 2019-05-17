View all in Latest
Teen arrested after 3 people shot in Bonteheuwel

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested shortly afterward and found to be in the possession of the firearm that was believed to have been used in the attack.

Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – A teenaged boy has been arrested in connection with a suspected gang shooting in Bonteheuwel on Thursday night.

Three people were shot and wounded.

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested shortly afterward and found to be in the possession of the firearm that was believed to have been used in the attack.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “We’re not very clear of the circumstances around the shooting at the moment, however, we can confirm that it was gang-related.

“After a very quiet period in Bonteheuwel, once again a shooting erupted and we’d like to get to the bottom of it quickly.”

At the same time, a boy's been shot and wounded in Elsies River. The 11-year-old was reportedly hit in his stomach in a shooting last night.

The police's Andre Traut says: “Last night (Thursday) at about 19h55 an 11-year-old was shot and wounded in Elsies River by an unknown suspect, who’s yet to be arrested.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting are yet to be established. Any person with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 ”

