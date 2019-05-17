SuperSport: We told Marawa of non-renewal of contract earlier this week

Robert Marawa shocked sports fans on Thursday night with revelations that he was asked not to come to host his show ‘Thursday Night Live with Marawa’ via text message.

JOHANNESBURG - Sports broadcasting channel SuperSport has released a statement regarding the sacking of popular sportscaster Robert Marawa.

SuperSport, in a statement, said it had personally informed Marawa of its decision earlier this week not to renew his contract with the channel as it plans to refresh its local football presenter line-up, which it said would be revealed ahead of the start of the next football season.

Marawa had said in a tweet on Thursday night that he had received a text message informing him not to come to work that evening.

During last night'sThursday Night Live episode, co-host Thato Moeng, who was presenting alone, confirmed it would be the last.

I received a text around 18H50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to Studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa Show on @SuperSportTV... I would like to thank all those who have supported my journey as a Sportscaster & those I've worked with at Supersport! ✌🏼✌🏼 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 16, 2019