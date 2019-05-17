View all in Latest
SuperSport: We told Marawa of non-renewal of contract earlier this week

Robert Marawa shocked sports fans on Thursday night with revelations that he was asked not to come to host his show ‘Thursday Night Live with Marawa’ via text message.

TV personality Robert Marawa. Picture: @MarawaSportShow/Twitter
TV personality Robert Marawa. Picture: @MarawaSportShow/Twitter
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sports broadcasting channel SuperSport has released a statement regarding the sacking of popular sportscaster Robert Marawa.

Marawa shocked sports fans on Thursday night with revelations that he was asked not to come to host his show Thursday Night Live with Marawa via text message.

SuperSport, in a statement, said it had personally informed Marawa of its decision earlier this week not to renew his contract with the channel as it plans to refresh its local football presenter line-up, which it said would be revealed ahead of the start of the next football season.

Marawa had said in a tweet on Thursday night that he had received a text message informing him not to come to work that evening.

During last night'sThursday Night Live episode, co-host Thato Moeng, who was presenting alone, confirmed it would be the last.

