Solidarity: SA could face health crisis due to nurse shortage
Head of the trade union's Occupational Guilds Hennie Bierman said the sector was being further crippled by a lack of funding, shortage of equipment and insufficient training.
JOHANNESBURG - Solidarity's Occupational Guild warned the country was headed for a national health crisis unless urgent intervention took place in the nursing sector.
The organisation sounded the alarm over the massive shortage of nursing staff.
Head of the trade union's Occupational Guilds Hennie Bierman said the sector was being further crippled by a lack of funding, shortage of equipment and insufficient training.
He said urgent action needed to be taken to stop the drastic decline in qualifying nursing students.
“Honestly, this a massive issue and it’s going to have a negative impact on the national health. As we know, the nursing profession for part of primary healthcare and if there is an issue then it becomes dangerous when it comes to general health.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Julius Malema: 90% of EFF MPs will be replaced
-
Zondo ‘horrified’ over abuse of taxpayers’ money at Transnet
-
Wallabies star Israel Folau sacked by tribunal over anti-gay comments
-
Saray Khumalo’s Everest joy tempered by team member's fall
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularities
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.