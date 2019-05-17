Solidarity: SA could face health crisis due to nurse shortage

Head of the trade union's Occupational Guilds Hennie Bierman said the sector was being further crippled by a lack of funding, shortage of equipment and insufficient training.

JOHANNESBURG - Solidarity's Occupational Guild warned the country was headed for a national health crisis unless urgent intervention took place in the nursing sector.

The organisation sounded the alarm over the massive shortage of nursing staff.

He said urgent action needed to be taken to stop the drastic decline in qualifying nursing students.

“Honestly, this a massive issue and it’s going to have a negative impact on the national health. As we know, the nursing profession for part of primary healthcare and if there is an issue then it becomes dangerous when it comes to general health.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)