Shooting claims life of PE boy

CAPE TOWN - A 15-year-old Port Elizabeth youth has been shot dead in Gelvandale.

The incident occurred on Thursday.

Port Elizabeth police said that the teenager was fatally shot when unknown men opened fire on two men he was with in Gelvandale.

There have also been shootings in two Cape Town suburbs overnight in which four people were wounded.

An 18-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly shot three people in Bonteheuwel on Thursday night.

The trio, aged between 17 and 38, survived the attack.

In a separate shooting in Elsies River, an 11-year-old boy was wounded in a suspected gang shooting.

