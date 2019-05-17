View all in Latest
Seasonal worker to remain behind bars after deadly Bonnievale farm attack

The 19-year-old is alleged to have been one of four men who attacked a couple on their farm on Monday evening.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A seasonal farmworker accused of killing a farm owner in Bonnievale is expected back in court next week.

Ntabanyane Tlali appeared in the Bonnievale Magistrates Court on Thursday and will remain in police custody.

The 19-year-old is alleged to have been one of four men who attacked a couple on their farm on Monday evening.

Tool Wessels was killed in the attack, while his wife, Liezel, managed to escape. However, she was not unharmed. The 55-year-old was tied up, stabbed and tortured with boiling water.

Her husband's body was found a few hundred metres from the house.

Lobby group AfriForum said the accused was a local seasonal farmworker. It’s alleged the 19-year-old and three others may have wanted cash.

Police have confirmed firearms were taken from a safe. AfriForum said at least 12 attacks on farms were reported in the province since January, including three murders.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

