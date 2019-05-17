Seasonal worker to remain behind bars after deadly Bonnievale farm attack

The 19-year-old is alleged to have been one of four men who attacked a couple on their farm on Monday evening.

CAPE TOWN - A seasonal farmworker accused of killing a farm owner in Bonnievale is expected back in court next week.

Ntabanyane Tlali appeared in the Bonnievale Magistrates Court on Thursday and will remain in police custody.

Tool Wessels was killed in the attack, while his wife, Liezel, managed to escape. However, she was not unharmed. The 55-year-old was tied up, stabbed and tortured with boiling water.

Her husband's body was found a few hundred metres from the house.

Lobby group AfriForum said the accused was a local seasonal farmworker. It’s alleged the 19-year-old and three others may have wanted cash.

Police have confirmed firearms were taken from a safe. AfriForum said at least 12 attacks on farms were reported in the province since January, including three murders.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)