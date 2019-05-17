Saray Khumalo’s fellow climber found dead a day after reaching Mt Everest peak
Indian national Ravi Thakar was found dead on Friday morning after reaching the peak of the highest mountain in the world on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - A man who was part of Saray Khumalo’s Mount Everest climbing team has died.
Indian national Ravi Thakar was found dead on Friday morning after reaching the peak of the highest mountain in the world on Thursday.
It’s being reported that Thakar was found dead inside his tent on Friday morning, but details surrounding the cause of his death were not yet known.
Thakar and Irish Professor Seamus Lawless, who is missing, were among team members who reached the peak of the mountain on Thursday together with Khumalo, who became the first black African woman to achieve such a feat.
The search and rescue operation on Mount Everest for 40-year-old Lawless was called off on Friday.
The Irish professor has been missing since Thursday after he reportedly fell during the descent with Khumalo.
Rescuers took the decision to call off the search for Lawless due to high winds and chilly temperatures of -27 degrees.
Lawless reportedly fell from an altitude of 8,300 metres on Thursday.
He was attempting the climb to raise money for a charity dedicated to helping seriously ill children and their families.
Despite the emotional pain of losing their fellow climbers, Khumalo and her five other teammates must now continue with the dangerous journey down Mount Everest.
Popular in Local
-
DA confirms party in talks with EFF over future mayor of Tshwane
-
Hermione Cronje to head up Investigative Directorate within NDPP
-
Julius Malema: 90% of EFF MPs will be replaced
-
How Robert Marawa's dismissal unravelled
-
SuperSport: We told Marawa of non-renewal of contract earlier this week
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.