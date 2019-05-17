Saray Khumalo’s fellow climber found dead a day after reaching Mt Everest peak

Indian national Ravi Thakar was found dead on Friday morning after reaching the peak of the highest mountain in the world on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - A man who was part of Saray Khumalo’s Mount Everest climbing team has died.

Indian national Ravi Thakar was found dead on Friday morning after reaching the peak of the highest mountain in the world on Thursday.

It’s being reported that Thakar was found dead inside his tent on Friday morning, but details surrounding the cause of his death were not yet known.

Thakar and Irish Professor Seamus Lawless, who is missing, were among team members who reached the peak of the mountain on Thursday together with Khumalo, who became the first black African woman to achieve such a feat.

The search and rescue operation on Mount Everest for 40-year-old Lawless was called off on Friday.

The Irish professor has been missing since Thursday after he reportedly fell during the descent with Khumalo.

Rescuers took the decision to call off the search for Lawless due to high winds and chilly temperatures of -27 degrees.

Lawless reportedly fell from an altitude of 8,300 metres on Thursday.

He was attempting the climb to raise money for a charity dedicated to helping seriously ill children and their families.

Despite the emotional pain of losing their fellow climbers, Khumalo and her five other teammates must now continue with the dangerous journey down Mount Everest.