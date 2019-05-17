Saray Khumalo raises over R100,000 for disadvantaged students
JOHANNESBURG - Saray Khumalo, the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest, has raised more than R100,000 in pledges for disadvantaged students.
The Doctor Thandi Ndlovu Children's Foundation said they were overwhelmed by Khumalo’s achievement.
Foundation director Thandi Ndlovu said they hoped to put more disadvantaged children through school with the funds raised.
“For her to reach that height of human achievement because she wants to support children is really magnificent.”
Happy Pooe, who summitted Kilimanjaro with Khumalo for the first time in 2013, described her dedication and perseverance as “inspiring”.
“She always said she wants to see African children reach their full potential. She said she would climb for them to reach their full potential.”
Khumalo and the rest of the team have made it safely to one of the camps, where they rested before continuing with their descent.
Khumalo, who made history on Thursday, is trying to cope with the disappearance of her team membe r Irishman Seamus Lawless, aged 39, who reportedly fell on Thursday after he reached the top of Mount Everest.
