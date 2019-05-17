View all in Latest
Salga: West Rand councillor's murder an attack on state

Councillor Festus Matshogo died after his house was petrol bombed earlier this week in Mohlakeng on the West Rand.

SALGA logo. Picture: Facebook.com
SALGA logo. Picture: Facebook.com
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Local Government Association (Salga) has called for a thorough investigation into the killing of local municipal workers.

This follows the murder of councillor Festus Matshogo, whose house was petrol bombed earlier this week in Mohlakeng on the West Rand.

The association said it viewed this as an attack on the state and its hard-won democracy.

Salga provincial executive Lucky Leseane said: “We encourage community members, in particular, and any other person who's got grievances or issues with councillors, to use the structures that have been arranged, such as local ward committees, interacting with your ward councillors so that they do not resort to violence.”

No one has been arrested in connection with the murder.

Timeline

