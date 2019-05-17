Salga: West Rand councillor's murder an attack on state

-
Saray Khumalo’s Everest joy tempered by team member's fallLocal
-
Zondo ‘horrified’ over abuse of taxpayers’ money at TransnetBusiness
-
Salga: West Rand councillor's murder an attack on stateLocal
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
Taiwan's parliament approves same-sex marriageWorld
-
WC premier-elect Winde vows new Cabinet will address voters' biggest concernsPolitics
-
Saray Khumalo’s Everest joy tempered by team member's fallLocal
-
Zondo ‘horrified’ over abuse of taxpayers’ money at TransnetBusiness
-
Salga: West Rand councillor's murder an attack on stateLocal
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
WC premier-elect Winde vows new Cabinet will address voters' biggest concernsPolitics
-
Wallabies star Israel Folau sacked by tribunal over anti-gay commentsSport
Popular Topics
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremonyPolitics
-
Winde: Rise of populism in SA one of reasons why DA lost supportPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn inPolitics
-
Ramaphosa under pressure to make right choices for his CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
WC premier-elect Winde vows new Cabinet will address voters' biggest concernsPolitics
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
-
IEC: SG Maluleke’s report reveals ‘negligible risks’ from double votingLocal
-
Julius Malema: 90% of EFF MPs will be replacedPolitics
-
Lazy councillors will get the chop - Julius MalemaPolitics
Popular Topics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What is the South African agenda?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: Safeguarding women after disasters: some progress, but not enoughOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attackOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner partyOpinion
-
OPINION: Ramaphosa saves the ANC’s bacon. But this could be its last chanceOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Transnet captured using sophisticated financial vehicles, CEO tells inquiryBusiness
-
Huawei ban clouds US-China trade talks, tech sectorWorld
-
Samwu welcome NW’s decision to place 7 municipalities under administrationLocal
-
Transnet was manipulated to benefit key individuals, Zondo inquiry hearsLocal
-
Sibanye-Stillwater plans to resume dividend payments in 2020Local
-
‘Interests of Transnet, public coffers sacrificed to benefit Regiments’Local
Popular Topics
-
Robert Marawa taken off air by SuperSportSport
-
Former WWE star Ashley Massaro has diedLifestyle
-
SA filmmakers attending Cannes Festival hope to find support for projectsLifestyle
-
As ‘Big Bang Theory’ ends, will Sheldon get his Nobel Prize?Lifestyle
-
Prince Harry wins damages over aerial pictures of his private homeLifestyle
-
Madonna confirmed at last for Eurovision in Tel AvivLifestyle
-
Students ‘have no regrets’ after cycling from Cairo to Cape TownLifestyle
-
DJ Khaled donating '100%' of proceeds from 'Higher' to Nipsey Hussle's kidsLifestyle
-
Eiffel Tower celebrates 130th birthdayLifestyle
-
Robert Marawa taken off air by SuperSportSport
-
Federer survives match points, Nadal, Djokovic cruise as Kyrgios disqualifiedSport
-
Koepka seizes command with 63 at PGA while Tiger strugglesSport
-
Shahid Afridi lambasted over sexist remarks in autobiographySport
-
Caster Semenya to miss Diamond League after gender rulingLocal
-
Men's big three and Osaka through to last 16 in RomeSport
Popular Topics
-
Gift of the Givers confirms withdrawal from MakhandaLocal
-
Workers march over eThekwini Municipality's Extended Public Works ProgrammeLocal
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
-
Duduzane Zuma testifies in culpable homicide trialLocal
-
'60% mental': Ryan Sandes on ditching trail for road & running 1,504km in one goSport
-
Maimane retains leadership of the DA until 2021Politics
-
Mogoeng to incoming MPs: Never forget those who died for you to be MPsPolitics
-
What you need to know about the newcomers headed to ParliamentPolitics
-
'True South African hero' who designed new SA flag diesLocal
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 8°C
Salga: West Rand councillor's murder an attack on state
Councillor Festus Matshogo died after his house was petrol bombed earlier this week in Mohlakeng on the West Rand.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Local Government Association (Salga) has called for a thorough investigation into the killing of local municipal workers.
This follows the murder of councillor Festus Matshogo, whose house was petrol bombed earlier this week in Mohlakeng on the West Rand.
The association said it viewed this as an attack on the state and its hard-won democracy.
Salga provincial executive Lucky Leseane said: “We encourage community members, in particular, and any other person who's got grievances or issues with councillors, to use the structures that have been arranged, such as local ward committees, interacting with your ward councillors so that they do not resort to violence.”
No one has been arrested in connection with the murder.
Timeline
-
Salga calls on police to act swiftly after councillor killed in house attack12 hours ago
-
Salga rejects Eskom’s request for another electricity price hike123 days ago
-
Ramaphosa calls on municipalities to cut down on red tape157 days ago
-
Khayelitsha ward councillor fears for life after protesters torch house633 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Julius Malema: 90% of EFF MPs will be replaced13 hours ago
-
Wallabies star Israel Folau sacked by tribunal over anti-gay commentsone hour ago
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularities2 hours ago
-
Zondo ‘horrified’ over abuse of taxpayers’ money at Transnet46 minutes ago
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in23 hours ago
-
Surprise witness surfaces on final day of Duduzane Zuma trial15 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.